No Lawyer in Assam to Defend Accused in Zubeen Garg Case: All Assam Lawyers’ Association

Guwahati: The All Assam Lawyers’ Association has declared that no lawyer in Assam will represent the accused in the ongoing investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

In a resolution announced on Friday, the association urged all its members across the state to collectively abstain from taking up the case. The move, they said, is both a mark of respect to the late artiste and an effort to ensure that the pursuit of justice remains uncompromised.

The association further appealed to the legal fraternity to stand united with the people of Assam, who continue to demand a fair and transparent probe into Garg’s untimely demise.