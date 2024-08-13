No one from B’desh will be allowed to enter Northeast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

A CORRESPONDENT

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured him that no individual from trouble-torn Bangladesh would be allowed to enter northeastern states, which share a 1,880-km-long border with the neighbouring country.

Sangma along with Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong met HM Shah in New Delhi and they discussed India-Bangladesh border affairs along Meghalaya.

“The Home Minister assured that no individual from Bangladesh would be allowed to enter northeastern states and all necessary measures were being taken along the borders. Following my request, he also said that he would consider further tightening the security along the India-Bangladesh International Borders by deploying additional security forces,” Sangma said in a video message.

The Indian government is committed to keep the country’s borders safe and secure and appealed to all to maintain peace and harmony, he said quoting HM Shah. Sangma said that he briefed the HM about the prevailing situation along the border and adjoining villages.

“I have told him that the Army and BSF were doing good work in maintaining security along the India-Bangladesh border. Strict vigils along the border are being maintained. The Meghalaya government on August 5 imposed night curfew all along the 443 km India-Bangladesh border,” Sangma said, adding that the Meghalaya police was also on high alert. He said on X, “HM Amit Shah today reviewed the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and its implications for the North East. The concerns and apprehensions of our people were raised during the meeting. GoI is committed to keeping our borders safe and appeals to all to maintain peace & harmony.”

Besides Meghalaya, all other six northeastern states have taken a series of measures including night curfew, deployment of additional forces, to prevent infiltration and any kind of untoward incident along the borders.

Four of the eight northeastern states of Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam (263 km) share an 1,880-km-long border with Bangladesh. (IANS)

