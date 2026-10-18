‘No One Is Above the Law’: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan at GCU Foundation Day

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Highlighting the principles of equality before the law, accountability of those in authority and protection of individual rights, Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has asserted that no individual, irrespective of position or power, was above the law.

Speaking as chief guest on the topic "Role of a University in Upholding the Rule of Law" at the fourth foundation day celebrations of Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) here on Saturday, Justice Bhuyan emphasised that the rule of law is the foundation of a just and democratic society.

He underscored the role of courts in safeguarding citizens' rights, calling upon universities to promote legal awareness, critical thinking, constitutional values and respect for the rule of law among students.

Such efforts, he said, are essential to nurturing responsible citizens capable of contributing to a just, equitable and accountable society.

In his speech, Srimanta Sankaradeva Society president Jasoda Ranjan Das highlighted the founding vision of providing quality education and building an institution committed to excellence.

Reflecting on the university's journey, he stressed collective support in making the institution more inclusive, innovative and impactful. He also expressed confidence that the university would continue to achieve greater milestones.

Addressing the gathering, GCU vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Kandarpa Das said a university's true worth lies in the quality of education it provides, the lives it transforms and its contribution to society.

Reaffirming GCU's motto "Equity, Empathy and Empowerment", he emphasised academic excellence, student-centred learning, transparent governance and social responsibility.

Highlighting the university's progress, Das said six new academic programmes had been introduced for the 2026-27 academic session. These include Integrated Law, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Psychology, and Medical and Psychiatric Social Work.

The establishment of the School of Agriculture and Allied Sciences at Tezpur, NBA accreditation for two B Tech programmes and Bar Council of India approval for the integrated BA LLB (Hons.) programme were among the significant milestones reached by the university.

As of October 2026, GCU had 202 faculty members, including 102 PhD holders, and 259 PhD scholars. Its research output included 148 research and review publications, 80 book chapters and 11 patents.

The VC also highlighted scientific contributions, international academic collaborations and the expansion of national partnerships, with the university having signed 78 memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

Concluding his address, Das called for greater emphasis on academic quality, research mentoring and meaningful institutional collaborations. He reiterated that the university's future growth must remain firmly rooted in integrity, academic excellence and social responsibility.

The Foundation Day programme also recognised achievements in academics, research, student activities and institutional service through the NSS Best Volunteer Award, Students' Competition Award, Young Researchers' Award and Best Employee Award. Sanghamitra Das Bhuyan contributed books to the university's academic resources.

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