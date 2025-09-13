No Peace Without Justice : Kuki Mark Black Day Amid Modi’s Visit

In parallel, other Kuki‑Zo groups have voiced strong feelings about PM Modi’s impending visit. Many oppose celebratory or cultural events including dance performances as part of his welcome. The Imphal Hmar Displaced People Committee declared: “Our mourning is not yet over, our tears are not yet dried, our wounds are not yet healed, we cannot dance with joy.” The Kuki‑Zo Council, while welcoming the visit as historically significant, has reiterated demands for justice, recognition, and a lasting political solution including a separate administration under Article 239A of the Constitution.

The stage is set for a tense day in Manipur between memorialisation, political demands, and the solemn expectations of a grieving community.