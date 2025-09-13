No Peace Without Justice : Kuki Mark Black Day Amid Modi’s Visit

Imphal: The Kuki Students’ Organisation Sadar Hills (KSOSH) has given a firm ultimatum to the public, government bodies, schools, and colleges in Kangpokpi district: fully observe Kuki Black Day on Saturday, September 13, or face “deterrent action.” The demand coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much‑anticipated visit to Manipur.
Black Day commemorates the lives, homes, and faiths suffered by the Kuki community during ethnic violence since May 2023, particularly in clashes with Meitei and Naga groups. Thousands have been displaced; hundreds killed; churches destroyed; homes burnt. The grief remains raw, say community leaders.KSOSH has called for all government and private institutions in Kangpokpi to observe a full holiday. It expects public offices and educational institutions to shut, and for citizens to take part in mourning activities, prayers, memorials, and public remembrance. The students’ organisation warns that failure to comply will incur responsibility for any consequences.
In parallel, other Kuki‑Zo groups have voiced strong feelings about PM Modi’s impending visit. Many oppose celebratory or cultural events including dance performances as part of his welcome. The Imphal Hmar Displaced People Committee declared: “Our mourning is not yet over, our tears are not yet dried, our wounds are not yet healed, we cannot dance with joy.” The Kuki‑Zo Council, while welcoming the visit as historically significant, has reiterated demands for justice, recognition, and a lasting political solution including a separate administration under Article 239A of the Constitution.
The stage is set for a tense day in Manipur between memorialisation, political demands, and the solemn expectations of a grieving community.
