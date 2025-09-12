Ahead of PM Modi’s likely Manipur visit, Army reviews security situation

Imphal: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Manipur on September 13, a top Army officer has reviewed the security situation in different districts, including the forward areas along the India-Myanmar border and preparedness of forces in various districts, officials said on Thursday. A defence spokesman said that Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps, undertook a comprehensive visit to Churachandpur district as part of his wider review of the security landscape across Manipur.

The visit encompassed key locations including Imphal, Bishnupur, and forward areas along the Indo-Myanmar border, reflecting the Corps’ continued commitment to maintaining operational readiness and fostering inter-agency coordination, he said.

His interactions focused on assessing the prevailing security dynamics, particularly in sensitive border regions, and commending the collective efforts of all ranks for their professionalism, dedication, and high morale under challenging conditions.

The visit underscored the inclusive approach of the Indian Army as well as Assam Rifles to security management and its sustained outreach to veterans and local communities.

The spokesman said that Lt Gen Pendharkar also engaged with personnel from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Manipur Police, and other security agencies deployed across Manipur.

The Spear Corps Commander’s engagements across Manipur reflect a holistic approach to security, unity, and institutional solidarity, anchored in professionalism and mutual respect, the defence PRO said. (IANS)

