Nominations for PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2025 Will Remain Open Until September 15, 2024

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has invited nominations from citizens, administrative agencies, panchayati raj institutions, all state and central school boards, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and other central and state agencies for the Pradhan Manti Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2025.

The nominations being received through https://awards.gov.in will remain open until September 15, 2024. The eligibility criteria of the child to be nominated are: as of July 31, 2024, the child to be nominated should be 5-18 years of age; the act, incident, achievement, etc., of the child should have been within two years of the last date of receiving the application or nomination.

