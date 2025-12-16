Non-Violent Dharna in Delhi Demands Implementation of Article 244(A)

New Delhi: A three-hour peaceful protest was conducted at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. The protest has been conducted under the aegis of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao Autonomous State Demand Committee (KADHASDCOM), and allied hill organisations. The protest was carried out in an attempt to implement Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution.
Delegates from Karbi Anglong and other hill districts came together to urge the formation of an autonomous administration system within Assam, as mandated by Article 244(A). The agitated people argue that this provision constitutes a constitutional right for the people from the hills and should not be further delayed. With strong slogans and placards, the demonstrators put forward their wishes.
Addressing the demanding crowd in the protest rally, (KADHASDCOM) president Ajit Timung said that the age-long demand of different communities living in the hill districts could be fulfilled in one way, took the shape of Article 244(A) being implemented. Timung appealed to the ruling BJP-led Central Government to bring forth the Karbi Dima Hasao Bill as a Government of India bill in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.
Additionally, Timung thanked the Chief Executive Members of both of the Autonomy Councils, Dr Tuliram Ronghang of the Karbi Anglong Autonomy Council, and Debolal Gorlosa of the Dima Hasao Autonomy Council, saying that their help has made them stronger and united.
The event witnessed participation from a host of organisations, such as the Karbi Students’ Association, Dimasa Students’ Union, Karbi Riso Adarbar (KRA), JNH, Tiwa Darbar, Karbi Darbar, and from the various branches of the three hill districts. The leaders from the above organisations joined in airing their voices, calling on the Centre to present the bill in the Parliament without delay.
Speakers also emphasised that collective effort from all elected representatives, from the Chief Minister of Assam to the members of the Autonomous Councils, was necessary for its successful implementation. The event was attended by KADHASDCOM General Secretary, Sing Timung, Organisational Secretary, Khor Sing Terang, Karbi Riso Adarbar’s (KRA) President, Biman Kro, and representatives from Dimasa Students' Union, thus showing extensive backing for the cause.