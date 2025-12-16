Non-Violent Dharna in Delhi Demands Implementation of Article 244(A)

New Delhi: A three-hour peaceful protest was conducted at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. The protest has been conducted under the aegis of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao Autonomous State Demand Committee (KADHASDCOM), and allied hill organisations. The protest was carried out in an attempt to implement Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution.

Delegates from Karbi Anglong and other hill districts came together to urge the formation of an autonomous administration system within Assam, as mandated by Article 244(A). The agitated people argue that this provision constitutes a constitutional right for the people from the hills and should not be further delayed. With strong slogans and placards, the demonstrators put forward their wishes.