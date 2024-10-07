Nongstoin and Dhupdhara Receive Heaviest Rainfall in Past 24 Hours

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the last 24 hours, Nongstoin in Meghalaya and Dhupdhara in Assam received the highest rainfall, with 14 cm and 10 cm rains recorded, respectively. IMD has predicted that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over Northeast India during the week.

According to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall was realised at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya during the past 24 hours, until 8.30 a.m. on Sunday (October 6).

Further, IMD has stated that significant rainfall recorded during past 24 hours (in cm): Assam & Meghalaya: Nongstoin (West Khasi Hills district) 14 cm, Resubelpara (North Garo Hills dist) 12 cm, Williamnagar (East Garo Hills district) 12 cm, Mawkyrwat (South West Khasi Hills district) 12 cm, Dhupdhara (Goalpara district in Assam) 10 cm, Mawsynram (East Khasi Hills district) 9 cm.

Significantly, Guwahati also received copious amounts of rainfall over the past few days, giving respite to the people from the heat, with the maximum temperature on Sunday recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, which was lesser by 3.2 degrees of the normal temperature. Respite from the heat was also in store for Jorhat, as it also recorded 29 degrees, while Dibrugarh recorded 27.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

For Monday, the Regional Metereological Centre, Guwahati, of IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for Guwahati city.

The heavy rainfall in Meghalaya in the past 24 hours led to many villages in Goalpara district being inundated with excess rainwater rushing in from the neighbouring state.

According a report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 13 villages in the Matia Revenue Circle in the Goalpara district have been affected by floods. The floods have affected 1,600 people in the district.

ASDMA further said that four districts, including Goalpara, have been affected by this wave of floods. The other three districts are Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and South Salmara. The number of people affected by this flood is 5,596. A relief camp is operational in the Jonai Revenue Circle in the Dhemaji district, giving shelter to 129 affected people.

Also Read: India Meteorological Department Predicts Enhanced Rainfall in Northeast (sentinelassam.com)