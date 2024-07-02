North Eastern Council projects worth Rs 3308 crore ongoing in Assam, NE region

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Projects worth Rs 3308.18 crore under the Northeastern Council (NEC) are going on in Assam and other Northeastern states. A total of 566 projects are being implemented at present.

This statistic was reflected in a report of the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) as of May 31, 2024.

According to the DoNER report, NEC sanctioned 1747 projects for the Northeastern states with an approved cost of Rs 12991.82 crore till the end of May 2024. Of this, a total of 1180 projects have been completed, and the remaining 566 projects are in different stages of implementation. Among the ongoing projects in the NE region, 74 projects with an approved cost of Rs 448.18 crore are in Assam.

NEC approved a total of 244 projects for Assam, of which 170 have been completed. The projects that were completed had an approved cost of Rs 1530.83 crore.

NEC provides funds to the NE states and different organizations working in the Northeast for the development of the eight states in the region, including Sikkim. Of all the ongoing projects being implemented in the NE region by states and ‘other agencies’, the highest number of projects are under the other agencies, with 118 projects under them. The approved cost of the 118 projects being implemented by the other agencies is Rs 784.98 crore.

The ongoing schemes in other states of the NE region can be summed up as: Arunachal Pradesh has 63 projects with an approved cost of Rs 451.07 crore; Manipur has 68 projects with a cost of Rs 400.84 crore; Meghalaya has 62 projects with a cost of Rs 308.75 crore; Mizoram has 51 projects with a cost of Rs 277.88 crore; Nagaland has 55 projects with a cost of Rs 250.27 crore; Tripura has 50 projects with an approved cost of Rs 231.51 crore; and Sikkim has 25 projects with a cost of Rs 154.70 crore.

Also Read: DoNER, North Eastern Council projects worth Rs 627.44 crore sanctioned (sentinelassam.com)