Northeast bamboo sector giving new impetus to employment: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the Northeast "Ashtalakshmi" for Indians, highlighting the success the region has witnessed across different sectors after changes were made in British-era laws in 2017.

Speaking during the 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "The Northeast is like Ashtalakshmi for all of us. There is immense talent here, and the natural beauty of the Northeast also draws everyone's attention. In 'Mann Ki Baat' too, we have often discussed the achievements of the people of the Northeast."

PM Modi, while speaking in the Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, also urged citizens to actively participate in the upcoming Census 2027, calling it a "shared responsibility of all", and appealed to people to make the exercise a success while highlighting its digital framework and improved accessibility.

Highlighting the achievement of the Northeast in the Bamboo sector, the Prime Minister said, "What was once viewed as a burden is now giving new impetus to employment, business, and innovation. Our mothers and sisters are its biggest beneficiaries. You will be surprised to know how much change has come about by changing the definition of bamboo."

He stated that, according to British law, bamboo was classified as a tree, and the regulations governing it are very strict, making the transportation of bamboo quite difficult.

"As a result, people here started moving away from bamboo-related businesses. By changing the law in 2017, we removed bamboo from the tree category. The results of which are visible to everyone. Today, the bamboo sector is flourishing throughout the Northeast. People are continuously innovating and adding value to it," he added.

Giving an example of Bijoy Sutradhar of Gomati district of Tripura and Pradeep Chakraborty of South Tripura, PM Modi said that they saw the new laws as a "huge opportunity" for themselves.

"Then they integrated their work with technology. Today, they are producing better and more bamboo products than ever before," he added.

In Dimapur and the surrounding areas of Nagaland, PM Modi said that there are several Self-Help Groups that have lent value addition to bamboo-based food products. There are also teams like Khorolo Creative Crafts, which are working on bamboo furniture and handicrafts.

In the Mamit district of Mizoram, he said that teams are working on bamboo tissue culture and poly-house management. "I also learned about the Lagastal Bamboo Enterprise Team near Gangtok in Sikkim. It makes handicrafts, incense sticks, furniture, and interior decor items from bamboo," he added.

"I have cited just a few examples here. The list of success stories of the bamboo sector in the country is quite long. I'll urge all of you to positively purchase one bamboo product or the other from the Northeast. You can even present it as a gift. Your efforts will encourage those who toil hard to make bamboo products," the Prime Minister added.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to actively participate in the upcoming Census 2027, calling it a "shared responsibility of all", and appealed to people to make the exercise a success while highlighting its digital framework and improved accessibility during the 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi's 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to the nation saw citizens from various corners addressing their questions and suggestions to the prime minister.

Describing the census as the world's largest population exercise, PM Modi highlighted its digital transformation, enhanced public participation through self-enumeration, and its crucial role in strengthening governance and policy-making.

Speaking about the census, the Prime Minister said, "At present, an important campaign is going on in our country and it is important for every Indian to know about it. This is the Census campaign, the largest census exercise in the world. Those who have gone through this process before will find this time's experience different. Census 2027 has been made digital. All information is being recorded directly through digital mediums."

He further highlighted the introduction of self-enumeration, stating that the process has been simplified to encourage wider participation from citizens.

"This time, your participation in the Census has also been made easier. You can also enter your information by yourself. This facility will be available to you 15 days before the staff visits your home. You can fill in your details at a time that is convenient for you. Once you complete the process, you will receive a special ID. This ID will be sent to your mobile or email. Later, when the staff member visits your home, you can show this ID to verify your details," PM Modi added.

Providing an update on the ongoing process, Modi said, "In states where self-enumeration has been completed, the process of house listing by census staff has also begun. So far, the house listing work for around 12 million families has already been completed."

Calling it a collective responsibility, he emphasised that the census is not merely a government exercise but a shared responsibility of every citizen.

"The Census of the country is not just a government task; it is a shared responsibility of all of us. Your participation is very important. The information you provide is completely safe and kept confidential. It is protected with strong digital security. Let us all come together and take part in this process. Let us make Census 2027 a success," the prime minister added.

The Census 2027 will be the 16th census since the exercise began and the 8th after independence, marking a significant step with digital integration and strengthened data security. The government has approved an outlay of Rs 11,718.24 crore, with the process to be conducted in two phases -- house listing between April and September 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027.

Beyond the census, the Prime Minister also touched upon a wide range of themes, including education, innovation, environment, heritage, and India's growing global achievements.

He urged schoolchildren to utilise their holidays productively. "This is also vacation time for school children. I urge them to enjoy their holidays to the fullest and try to learn something new," he said, while recalling that the month of May also commemorates the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Further, he also lauded the performance of Indian students at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad held in Bordeaux.

"This was a major competition for schoolgirls with a keen interest in mathematics. It's one of the most prestigious competitions in the world. Our daughters performed their best ever in this Olympiad. I'm very proud of this talented team, which included Shreya Mundhra from Mumbai, Sanjana Chacko from Thiruvananthapuram, Shivani Bharat Kumar from Chennai, and Shrimoyee Bera from Kolkata. Our team ranked sixth in the world. Shreya made history by winning the gold medal, Sanjana won the silver, and Shivani won the bronze medal," PM Modi added.

He also highlighted environmental and biodiversity efforts, mentioning the revival of species like the Great Indian Bustard and blackbucks, as well as the seasonal arrival of flamingos in the Rann of Kutch. He noted human-animal conflict challenges in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh, where elephants approach villages during harvest season.

On clean energy, the Prime Minister emphasised India's progress in wind energy, stating, "Today I want to talk about a power that is invisible, but without which our lives cannot last even a moment. This is our wind power. India has recently achieved a major milestone in wind energy. Today India ranks fourth in the world in wind energy capacity."

He also recalled witnessing developments in nuclear energy, including the Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam achieving criticality, marking a significant milestone in India's energy sector.

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating the importance of citizen participation in nation-building initiatives and celebrating India's achievements across sectors. (Agencies)

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