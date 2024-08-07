Northeast has potential to be hub of production in SE Asia: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal joined the other NDA MPs from Assam to call on PM Narendra Modi here today. Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “We are extremely inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji that has explored many possibilities of the rich region of the Northeast to become the growth engine of India’s next economic growth. Today, under Modi Jo’s visionary leadership, the region is making remarkable strides in transformational progress be it in transport, business, social sector, infrastructure among others. There was a time when we had to fight for one bridge over Brahmaputra And today, under Modi ji, five new bridges are being constructed. Under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the possibilities of Northeast is being harnessed to empower next economic resurgence. Northeast has full potential to become hub of production and business of the South East Asia and Guwahati is going to be the lynchpin of this economic possibility, unlocking immense potential of the Northeast.” During the meeting, the MPs thanked the Prime Minister for last 10 years that has been transformational for the state marking a new era of peace, progress and prosperity. The MPs extended greetings and gratitude for the flood assistance announced for Assam in this year's budget, UNESCO Heritage Site listing of the historic Charaideo Moidams, North East's first Semiconductor plant and for approving strategically significant Guwahati Ring Road. (IANS)

