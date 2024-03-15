Northeast has transformed into driving force of our nation’s development: Nirmala Sitharaman

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I am pleased to announce that the Northeast region of our country has transformed into the driving force of our nation's development". She said this while addressing the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Campus Dialogue at IIT Guwahati today.

She said that previous regimes left the north-eastern region ignored and neglected for many decades. However, the Modi government has laid special emphasis and focus on its growth, she said, adding that "the efforts of the government have brought a paradigm shift in the development of the Northeast. The government is committed to bringing the Northeast on par with the rest of the country on the development index and providing them with the same opportunities as in other parts."

She said, "The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Tata Group's 'Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility' in Assam by the Prime Minister represents a momentous achievement in our journey. From India's pioneering international multimodal logistics park to the inaugural National Sports University and the Northeast's premier ship repair facility, Hooghly-Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), along with the introduction of the first 'Gati Shakti Research Chair, the northeastern states have led the charge in groundbreaking initiatives across the nation."

Sitharaman added, "As part of the Viksit Bharat@2047 mission, we are unwavering in our commitment to providing comprehensive support to the northeastern states of our nation. Through a spectrum of initiatives, the Government of India is dedicated to bolstering development across all sectors in the region. This transformative journey is made possible by the active involvement of Viksit Bharat Ambassadors, and I urge each one of you to engage actively in this forward-looking endeavour to realize the vision of a developed India."

Addressing the audience, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said, "As India undergoes the transformative journey towards Amrit Kaal by the year 2047, with support from the Central Government, the state of Assam has witnessed remarkable progress. From infrastructural development to fostering economic initiatives, promoting women's empowerment, and advancing education, we have emerged as the embodiment of Ashta Lakshmi and the growth engine of Bharat, as envisioned by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi."

She further said, "IIT Guwahati has played a pivotal role in enhancing the reputation of Assam, contributing significantly to its positive image. Through collective collaboration, hard work, and a unity of purpose, we have transformed into Viksit Assam. I earnestly urge the students of IIT Guwahati to harness their abilities and energies for the betterment of society and the nation, reaffirming our commitment to the ethos of Nation First."

In his welcome address, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, remarked, "It is a matter of great pride to witness how Northeast India has developed in the past years, and the vision of a Viksit Bharat@2047 inspires us to contribute significantly to the nation's continued growth and prosperity. I urge the students to take this opportunity to gain wisdom and knowledge from our esteemed guests and work towards making India a 'Vishwa Guru'."

