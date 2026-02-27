Northeast India Faces 40% Power Demand Surge by 2031-32

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Although the Northeast region holds 130 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy potential, only 2.3 GW is currently planned for deployment, signalling a major untapped investment opportunity. Furthermore, projections indicate that the region’s electricity demand will increase by over 40% by 2031–32, necessitating the development of a diversified, storage-integrated, and reliability-focused power system.

The region’s renewable energy potential was highlighted at the Northeast India Clean Energy Conclave 2026 in Guwahati, which was inaugurated today by Jadav Saikia, Secretary (Power), Government of Assam. Saikia emphasized, “Currently, Assam has notified its solar, PSP and thermal power generation policy in 2025 so that future clean energy transition becomes smooth and easy. Currently, 3 PSP projects with capacities of more than 3000 MW are in progress. Also, Assam is successful in implementing PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojna, with more than 91,000 rooftops already targeted. It makes Assam 1st in the NE and 10th in India. New PV projects with more than 200 MW are in the pipeline. Simultaneously, in the distribution sector, current T&C losses have reduced to 14% as of 2023-2024. Assured power supply is an achievement, and achieving it with higher efficiency is a special thing altogether.”

Arup Misra, chairman of the Assam Pollution Control Board, said, “Renewable energy is not trying to push fossil fuel out. It is trying to integrate a more variable, reliable and flexible energy delivery system.”

In his address as Special Guest, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, IAS (Retd), said, “In COP (Climate Change Conference), they attempted to triple the climate funding to 300 billion dollars. But seeing the international situation now, that is not going to happen. They have their own problems, like war, inflation and debt. So it is very important that organisations like iFOREST generate domestic interest for investing in renewable energy.”

Presenting the Northeast’s Clean Energy Growth Opportunity, Mandvi Singh, Programme Director, iFOREST, said, “The Northeast stands at a pivotal moment in India’s clean energy transition. With strong hydro and solar resources and rising demand, it can play a significant role in the country’s next phase of renewable growth. The priority now is to convert identified opportunities into bankable projects through policy clarity, offtake certainty, and integrated storage and transmission planning.”

The Northeast is projected to witness a steady rise in electricity demand, from 24,417 million units (MU) in 2025–26 to 34,572 MU in 2031–32, with peak demand expected to increase from 4,996 MW to 7,192 MW. Meeting this demand reliably will require not only additional capacity but also a diversified, flexibility-orientated power system.

The Conclave was convened today by the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) at NEDFi House, Guwahati, bringing together senior government leaders, regulators, industry representatives, financial institutions, and technology providers to help chart a structured roadmap for renewable energy scale-up across the Northeastern states.

