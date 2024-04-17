Your efforts will shape nation’s future: PM Narendra Modi to civil service candidates

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the successful candidates of the Civil Services examination, wishing them a promising career ahead.

Taking to X, PM Modi said: "I congratulate all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Their hard work, perseverance, and dedication have paid off, marking the start of a promising career in public service. Their efforts will shape the future of our nation in the years to come. My best wishes to them."

The Prime Minister also had a word of advice for those who could not make it this year, saying there will be more attempts to succeed.

"I want to tell those who didn’t achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination that setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. I wish you all the very best," the Prime Minister said. (IANS)

Also Read: Seven candidates crack Union Public Service Commission mains from Assam (sentinelassam.com)