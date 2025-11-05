Northeast leaders float front to raise collective voice of region

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Leaders from different ethnic groups of the northeastern states got into a huddle in New Delhi to form a united singular entity that can raise the challenges and issues of the region in a louder voice.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, TIPRA Motha Party founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya, People’s Party, Assam founder Daniel Langthasa, former Nagaland minister Mmhonlumo Kikon, and others made the announcement of floating this front after a meeting in the national capital today.

Speaking to the media after the floating of the front, Sangma said, “For too long, we, the younger generation leaders of the Northeast, have spoken about the same issues and concerns of our people but from different platforms and political spaces. We’ve realized that our strength lies in unity and that it’s time to give our people one collective voice. Taking inspiration from the vision and legacy of great leaders who fought selflessly for the identity and development of our land, we’ve resolved to carry forward their ideals by coming together under a shared vision for the future of the Northeast.”

Sangma said, “To take this initiative forward, we’ve decided to constitute a committee that will deliberate on the future course of action, including the modality and structure of the proposed political entity.”

Pradyot Bikram Manikya said, “We want to speak for the people of the Northeast. Over the years, we have been dealing with problems of our lands, cultures, future, etc., from individual platforms. Now, we’ve come forward to deal with such issues with one voice so as to make it more convincing in the rest of India. The Northeast has similar problems and similar challenges that have brought us together. It’s the beginning. Giving up our personal egos and ambitions, we’ve got into a huddle. Our people need a collective leadership and a collective political voice. We may have different points of view, but we’re not at civil war. Efforts have been made earlier to create a platform. We’re not here to pick up fights with anyone but fight for our rights.”

Sangma further said, “We will have the roadmap of the nine-member committee with JM Sangma as the convenor formed today in 45 days. The committee is mandated to reach out to other political parties.”

Evading a query if this front will be a part of the existing NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance), Sangma said, “We’ve formed this front not to fight with anyone. We’ve come together for the development of the Northeast. The need of the hour is raising a collective voice from the Northeast. Our parties are going to merge and become one political entity at the right time.”

Sangma further said, “Our united effort is guided by a simple conviction that the people of the Northeast deserve to be heard, respected and represented through a strong, unified and indigenous political voice at the national level.”

