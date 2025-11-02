Meghalaya: Scindia and Conrad lay foundation of Rs 233-crore Sohra Tourism Circuit

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a major boost to Meghalaya’s tourism landscape, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Development of Sohra Tourism Circuit, a Rs 233-crore initiative that promises to transform Sohra (Cherrapunji) into a model for sustainable and community-led tourism.

Funded under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme, the project aims to strengthen tourism infrastructure, enhance visitor experience, and create livelihood opportunities for local communities. The ceremony, held at Kutmadan, Sohra, was attended by Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira, Sports Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, Arts and Culture Minister Sanbor Shullai, Shella MLA Balajied Kupar Synrem, Sohra MLA Gavin M. Mylliem, Chief Secretary Dr Shakil Ahammed, and several other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Sohra Tourism Circuit embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make the Northeast a key pillar of India’s growth story. “The PM-DevINE initiative was launched to ensure that no corner of our country is left behind. Today’s foundation laying in Sohra is not just about building infrastructure; it is about building futures,” Scindia said.

Highlighting the government’s unprecedented focus on the Northeast, Scindia noted that budgetary allocation for the region has risen from Rs 36,000 crore in 2014 to over Rs 1 lakh crore today, with over Rs 50,000 crore invested in rural road connectivity. “Connectivity and tourism are the twin engines of development in the Northeast,” he stressed, adding that projects such as the Shillong–Silchar Greenfield Motorway worth Rs 22,680 crore, which will pass close to Sohra, will significantly enhance accessibility.

Detailing the Sohra projects being undertaken—including the development of Nohkalikai Falls, Mawsmai Eco Park, Arwah and Mawsmai Caves, Nohsngithiang Falls, Wah Kaba Falls, Shella Riverside, and Wah Kaliar Canyon viewpoint—the Union Minister said these sites will be developed as world-class tourist attractions under PM-DevINE. “These world-class projects will give Sohra a new identity—not just as a tourist destination but as a benchmark for responsible tourism across the country,” he said.

Scindia praised Meghalaya’s community-based tourism model, calling it an example of harmony between people and nature. “Nowhere else in the world do nature, culture, and community coexist in such harmony as they do here in Meghalaya. This harmony is the foundation of its growth,” he remarked.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, in his address, expressed deep gratitude to the Prime Minister and Union Minister Scindia, calling the event a historic and memorable moment for Sohra and Meghalaya. “This project is happening only because of the blessings, kindness, and large heart of our Hon’ble Minister, Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia,” Sangma said. “It is not just about developing one destination—it’s about realising a vision to build world-class, sustainable tourist destinations across the country.”

