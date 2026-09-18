Northeast Records 360 Organ Transplants in Five Years

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the five years from 2020 to 2024, three NE states of Assam, Manipur and Tripura recorded 360 organ transplants. Kidney transplants comprised the majority of organ transplants performed in the three states.

The figure was revealed in a report from the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare. The report states that a total of 244 organ transplants were performed in Assam during the period. Of the 244 transplants, 242 were kidney transplants and 2 were liver transplants. In Manipur, all 114 organ transplants were kidney transplants. Similarly, the two organ transplants in Tripura were kidney transplants.

During the five years under consideration, a total of 53,198 kidney transplants were performed in the country from 2020 to 2024. Among all states, Delhi accounted for the highest of 9,307 kidney transplants.

The report further states that a total of 821 corneal transplants (Keratoplasty) were performed in Assam during the period from 2020-2021 to 2024-25. Organ transplants are hampered by less awareness among the people about the importance of organ transplants. One single organ and tissue donor can save up to 8 lives and improve or enhance the lives of over 75 more people.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), along with Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (ROTTOs), State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (SOTTOs), organise awareness programmes across the country to disseminate information to promote organ and tissue donation engaging with various stakeholders. Various awareness activities like transplant games, poster making, slogan writing, and special pledge campaigns are organized regularly. The NOTTO website, www.notto.mohfw.gov.in, disseminates information about organ and tissue donation, including the display of IEC materials.

A 24x7 call centre having a toll-free helpline number (1800114770) is functional to provide information, tele-counselling and coordination for organ donation. Dissemination of messages through social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube channels of NOTTO) is being done on a day-to-day basis.

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