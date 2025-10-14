Northeast states still to spend Rs 9,384 crore under DoNER schemes

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The eight northeastern states are still to spend Rs 9384.47 crore on various central government schemes under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). The schemes are PM-DevINE, NESIDS-OTRI, special packages, NESIDS-Roads, and NEC schemes. The overall summary report of DoNER schemes as of September 30, 2025, has revealed it.

According to the summary report, as many as 1,080 projects with an approved cost of Rs 21156.47 crore under DoNER are going on in the northeastern states. Of this, Rs 5247.68 crore is for PM-DevINE, Rs 7654.26 crore for NESIDS-OTRI, Rs 1046.74 crore for special packages, Rs 2944.23 crore for NESIDS-Roads and Rs 4263.55 crore for NEC schemes.

The summary report also reveals that the eight states in the Northeast are still to spend Rs 3453.63 crore under PM-DevINE, Rs 2873.53 crore under NESIDS-OTRI, Rs 691.57 crore for special packages, Rs 1460.23 crore under NESIDS-Roads, and Rs 923.51 crore under NEC schemes.

The unspent amount of DoNER schemes in Assam, as of September 30, 2025, is Rs 3351.22 crore.

The approving authority of all these schemes is DoNER, and the states concerned implement the projects. DoNER has been repeatedly asking the states of the region to speed up the ongoing projects and submit their demand request to it. The financial year 2025-26 is the last fiscal year of the 15th Finance Commission period, and hence, DoNER is laying thrusts on timely completion of the projects.

