Northeast states yet to spend Rs 9,536 crore of DoNER funds

Guwahati: NE states and various agencies working in the NE states under various schemes of the Ministry of DoNER have yet to make an expenditure of Rs 9,536 crore in ongoing projects.

This was revealed in a Summary Report of DoNER schemes as of August 31, 2024.

DoNER approves and releases funds under five different schemes, namely, the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme—Other Than Road Infrastructure (NESIDS-OTRI), NESIDS-ROADS, PM-DevINE, and Special Packages and Schemes of NEC.

According to the Summary Report of DoNER schemes, there are a total of 1,134 projects ongoing in the NE, of which 409 are of NESIDS-OTRI, 62 NESIDS-ROADS, 29 PM-DevINE, 40 special packages, and 594 are under schemes of NEC.

The approved cost of the 1134 ongoing projects was Rs 17746.75 crore. Till August 31, 2024, the financial expenditure on the ongoing projects is Rs 8210.56 crore. Now, the financial expenditure yet to be made in the ongoing projects is the remaining Rs 9,536 crore.

The summary report also revealed the status of fund expenditure for the state of Assam as of August 31. There are 298 ongoing projects in Assam with an approved cost of Rs 4868.69 crore. Till August 31, 2024, the expenditure incurred on the ongoing projects in the state is Rs 2058.45 crore. The expenditure yet to be made in the ongoing projects is Rs 2810.24 crore.

Only Assam is eligible for schemes under Special Packages in the DoNER ministry. The Special Packages are implemented only in 6th Schedule districts in Assam. Since the Special Packages scheme was launched for Assam, a total of 108 projects have been sanctioned with an approved cost of Rs 1379.29 crore. Out of 108 projects, 68 have been completed till August 2024, and the remaining 40 are currently ongoing. An amount of Rs 302.72 crore is yet to be spent for projects under the Special Packages scheme.

