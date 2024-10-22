DoNER recommends 11 projects worth Rs 334 crore for Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Development of North East Region (DoNER) has either recommended for approval or recommended in-principle 11 projects for Assam worth Rs 334 crore under its Special Development Packages (SDP). All 11 projects are to be implemented in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam.

Recently, a meeting of the Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EIMC) of DoNER’s Special Development Packages for Autonomous Council of Assam was held under the chairmanship of the Secretary, Ministry of DoNER, in New Delhi. In the meeting, representatives of the Assam government, NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Textile, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, etc. were present.

According to an office memorandum of DoNER, several projects for Assam’s BTR were discussed in the EIMC, and finally, 11 projects were either recommended for approval or recommended in-principle.

Of the 11 projects, a project for construction of Bodoland Movement (BTC) Memorial Museum at Salbari in the Baksa district at a cost of Rs. 29.99 crore was recommended for approval. NITI Aaayog agreed to support the project.

As to the remaining projects, (i) the project for construction of a food processing plant with cold storage facilities at Goladangi in Kokrajhar district at a cost of Rs.46.90 crore; (ii) a food processing plant with cold storage facilities at Lalpool in the Udalguri district at a cost of Rs.43.07 crore; (iii) a food processing plant with cold storage facility at Nakuchi in the Baksa district entailing a cost of Rs.49.36 crore; (iv) promotion of Eco Tourism in the Manas National Park at a cost of Rs.25 crore; (v) promotion of Eco Tourism in Bornodi (Bogamati) at a cost of Rs.35 crore; (vi) promotion of Eco Tourism in Chakrashila (Baokhungri) with a cost of Rs. 20 crore; (vii) promotion of Eco Tourism in Bhairabkunda at a cost of Rs.20 crore; (viii) promotion of Eco Tourism in Kachugaon (Raimona) with a cost of Rs. 20 crore; (ix) promotion of Eco Tourism in Diplai Lake and Dhir Beel at a cost of Rs. 20 crore; and (x) promotion of Eco Tourism in Sareswar Lake (Gurudham, Kazigaon) at a cost of Rs. 25 crore.

The 10 projects listed above were recommended in-principle at the EIMC meet.

