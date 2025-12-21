Northeast will lead India’s future growth: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Prime Minister Modi said that Assam and the entire Northeast are emerging as the new gateway to India's development. Northeast will lead India's future growth, he said.

The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Guwahati today. The PM said, "Modern airports and advanced connectivity infrastructure serve as gateways to new possibilities and new opportunities for any state. Today, once again, a new chapter is being added in Assam's development."

Earlier, PM Modi unveiled the statue of Gopinath Bordoloi in the premises of LGBI Airport and said, "Bordoloi never compromised on Assam's identity, future and interest, and his statue will continue to inspire future generations, instilling in them a deep sense of pride for Assam."

The PM said, "When people witness the construction of magnificent highways and airports in Assam, they themselves acknowledge that true justice for Assam has finally begun. For the previous government, the development of Assam and the Northeast was never on their agenda. The leaders of those governments used to say, 'Who even goes to Assam and the Northeast?' They questioned the need for modern highways, airports and better railways in the region, and this mindset led the opposition to neglect the entire region for decades."

The Prime Minister emphasized that, for him, the development of Assam is not only a necessity but also a responsibility and accountability. In the last 11 years, development projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees have been initiated for Assam and the Northeast, he pointed out.

The PM said, "The government is prioritizing the underprivileged, ensuring that every state progresses together and contributes to the mission of developed India. Assam and the Northeast are leading this mission. Through the Act East policy, the Northeast has been given priority, and today Assam is emerging as India's Eastern gateway and playing the role of a bridge connecting India with Asian countries. This beginning will go much further, and Assam will become the engine of developed India. Assam and the entire Northeast are becoming the new gateway of India's development."

Criticizing the previous government for keeping Assam and the Northeast away from development, the PM said that the nation had to pay a heavy price in terms of security, unity and integrity. "Where once violence and bloodshed prevailed in the Northeast, today digital connectivity through 4G and 5G technology is reaching these areas."

The Prime Minister emphasized that the new terminal has been designed keeping in mind Assam's nature and culture, with greenery inside and an arrangement resembling an indoor forest. The special use of bamboo in the construction is underscoring that bamboo is an integral part of life in Assam, symbolizing both strength and beauty.

