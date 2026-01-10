Not accurate: India on US remarks on trade deal

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it had been close to a trade deal with the United States on several occasions, and the characterization by the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about it was 'not accurate.' Earlier, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had claimed that the trade deal between India and the United States did not happen, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not place a call to Donald Trump. (ANI)

