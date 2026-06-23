Not drinking enough water? It could age your skin faster than you think

NEW DELHI: When it comes to skin health and skincare routines, we focus on serums and other high-end skincare brands. But we often forget the basics - eating healthy, nutritious food and staying hydrated, which give the skin its natural glow from the inside out.

As World Water Day on March 22 reminds us, hydration is not just about quenching thirst, it plays a vital role in how our skin looks, feels and ages. And yet, it is one of the most overlooked aspects of skincare.

The hidden impact

"When your body doesn't receive enough water, it affects vital organs including your skin. This means your skin is often one of the first areas to show signs of dehydration," reminds Dr Sandeep Arora, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Apollo Spectra Hospital Delhi.

As many studies reveal, dehydrated skin loses its natural elasticity, making fine lines and wrinkles more visible. Without adequate hydration, the skin struggles to maintain its moisture balance, leading to dryness, dullness and a tired appearance.

"Water also supports blood circulation, which is essential for delivering oxygen and nutrients to skin cells. This circulation plays a crucial role in repair and regeneration - processes that keep skin looking fresh and healthy," he adds.

Why hydration matters for skin

Collagen, the protein responsible for skin firmness, depends on a healthy internal environment. "While water does not directly create collagen, it supports the conditions needed to maintain its structure. When hydration levels are low, the skin cannot function optimally. Over time, this can contribute to premature ageing, making skin appear less plump and more prone to fine lines," notes Dr Sandeep.

Hydration is more than just drinking water

While drinking water is essential, hydration is also influenced by everyday lifestyle choices. "Excessive caffeine and high sugar intake can dehydrate the body, while extreme weather conditions both hot and cold can affect the skin's moisture levels. Incorporating water-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables into your diet can help improve overall hydration," he adds.

Expert's note: It's about building a balanced routine that supports your body from within.

Small habits, big difference

Improving hydration doesn't require drastic changes. Simple, consistent habits can go a long way. "Sipping water regularly throughout the day helps the body absorb it more efficiently than consuming large amounts at once. Paying attention to signs like skin dryness or tightness can also serve as a reminder to increase your intake," says the expert.

Expert's note: Over time, these small shifts can lead to noticeable improvements in skin texture and overall health.

Skin health starts within

Skincare products can enhance the surface, but hydration is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to support your skin's natural functions.

This World Water Day, it's worth remembering that something as basic as drinking enough water can make a lasting difference. (Agencies)

Also Read: Hydration hacks for people who forget to drink water often