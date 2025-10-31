Not Ours, It's Assam’s: Director Rajesh Bhuyan Dedicates 'Roi Roi Binale' to Assam and Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: In a state of mourning, Director Rajesh Bhuyan could not cease to reflect his emotions as ‘Roi Roi Binale,' the farewell movie of the late singer and actor Zubeen Garg, debuted on October 31. Bhuyan depicts the morning show as “a record for Assam”

During an interview, Bhuyan states, “This is unprecedented, such a large attendance for a morning show. The film belongs not only to us but to the entire state of Assam.” He further talks about their alleged future projects and shows his eagerness to finish them.

Furthermore, the producer of the movie, Shyamantak Gautam, declares that every aspect of the release happened exactly as Zubeen had intended. Crowds of fans gathered outside the theatres even early in the morning, generating an atmosphere of excitement and nostalgia.

According to the sources, many people arrived wearing Zubeen-themed t-shirts, carrying posters, and humming his most cherished songs. ‘Roi Roi Binale’ is not merely just a film; it’s a homage to the artist who not only shaped the Assamese music and cinema but also inspired thousands of youth throughout the state.

A project so close to Garg’s heart, the film took nearly three years to finish. The film will relive the beloved singer’s original voice recording for the last time. A film of its kind, ‘Roi Roi Binale’, is the first Assamese musical film. Zubeen wishes to release the movie on October 3. Bhuyan honoured him by fulfilling his last desire.

In addition to the tribute, the Assam government declares that the state’s part of the film GST will be transferred to Kalaguru Artist Foundation, which was founded by Zubeen Garg. CM stated that "Since there's no tax exemption for films, the Cabinet decided to give the state's GST share to the foundation to uphold Zubeen's vision."

For the ardent admirers of Zubeen Garg, ‘Roi Roi Binale’ is both a celebration of his inventiveness and a heartwarming farewell to the artist whose voice will live on through the cultural landscape of Assam.