Assam: Biswanath Greets Dawn With 'Tears and Tribute' as Fans Gather for Zubeen Garg’s Final Film 'Roi Roi Binale'

“It feels like he is here with us,” whispered a young fan, holding a flower. The hall was filled not with chatter, but with quiet emotion as viewers prepared to witness his final cinematic masterpiece.

The first day shows were already housefull on 24th October itself when pre bookings were out. The public's wave of support we have seen is incredible.We have set 6 shows for 31st October,1st 2nd November and then for 3rd, 4th and 5th we have kept 5 shows, if we see more demand, we may increase the number of shows. Our first show began at 7:30 AM after following a short tribute ceremony of the legend Zubeen Garg

We hope the people of Biswanath Chariali will show their immense support by watching Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale.

Roi Roi Binale was more than a film; it was a celebration of life, love, and legacy. That morning, Biswanath didn’t just watch a movie; it honoured a legend, keeping his light alive in every heart that entered the theatre.