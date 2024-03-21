Notification issued for Assam’s five Lok Sabha constituencies in 1st phase

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the issue of notification of the first phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, the process for the general election has officially started with the filing of nominations starting at 11 a.m. today in Assam. However, no nominations were filed today in the five parliamentary constituencies.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued the election notification for the state of Assam and other states going to the polls in the first phase on April 19. Polling in 102 parliamentary constituencies in 21 states and Union Territories, including that in five parliamentary constituencies in Assam, will take place in the first phase.

According to the election notification, polling will take place in the first phase on April 19 in Assam’s five parliamentary constituencies of Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. For those constituencies going to the polls in the first phase, the last date for filing nominations has been fixed for March 27. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 28, and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations has been fixed for March 30.

The polling hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the state of Assam. As the notification for filing nominations has been announced, candidates will now be able to file nominations for their respective constituencies. The nominations can be filed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all dates until March 27 for the five constituencies where polling will take place on April 19. The counting of votes for the above five constituencies will take place on June 4, along with the rest of the country.

Out of Assam’s five parliamentary constituencies going to the polls on April 19, the names of two constituencies have been changed to Kaziranga and Sonitpur after the delimitation exercise of parliamentary constituencies conducted by the ECI. Earlier, they were known as Kaliabor and Tezpur, respectively.

The ruling BJP alliance and the opposition party Congress have already declared the names of the candidates they are putting up for the Lok Sabha poll in the state ensuing on April 19. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been declared the BJP’s candidate for the Dibrugarh constituency, and Congress has fielded Gaurav Gogoi as its candidate for the Jorhat constituency. Sonowal is currently the BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from Assam, while Gogoi is the Lok Sabha member from the erstwhile Kaliabor parliamentary constituency from the Congress party. The Congress has, however, not named its candidate for the Lakhimpur seat. The opposition party has also left the Dibrugarh seat for AJP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election: Conrol room and district contact centre set up in Bongaigaon