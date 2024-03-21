Lok Sabha Election: Conrol room and district contact centre set up in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon: Nabadeep Pathak, District Election Officer notified Control Room No and set up District Contact Centre with phone numbers running 24x7 in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha Election, 2024 in respect of 18 Bongaigaon LAC under 3 Barpeta HPC. The Control Room has been set up in 1st floor of District Commissioner Office, Bongaigaon with a toll free number 03664-1077. The control room will provide information of election related all matters. Complaints, Violation of Model Code of Conduct may be raised through the telephone number.

On the other hand District Contact Centre has been functioning in the 1st Floor of DC Office, Bongaigaon with toll free number 1950(03664-1950). The District Contact Centre also will provide information of election related matters. Complaints, Violation of Model Code of Conduct may be raised through the toll free number 24x7.

