Nowgam Blast was "Accidental", Caused by Unstable Nature of Chemicals: Says J&K DGP

Jammu: Investigations into the Nowgam blast in Srinagar have revealed that the explosion was 'accidental' and was caused by the unstable and sensitive nature of the chemicals. This was revealed by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (NGP) Nalin Prabhat during a press conference.
Investigators have stated that a large quantity of the explosive material, reportedly around 360 kg, including ammonium nitrate, had been brought from the rented residence of Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the arrested suspects in the Faridabad terror case.
The powerful explosion that tore through the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar on Friday night took the lives of at least nine people and injured dozens. Additional reports have confirmed that no terror link has been established for the explosion. This has been declared a tragic accident.
The victims of the blast include forensic science lab staff, police officers, crime-wing investigators, revenue officials, and even a tailor who was helping store the evidence.
The exact moment of the explosion, and the subsequent, smaller detonations, was reportedly captured on CCTV footage. Rescue operations were being hugely complicated by repeated detonations.
Rescue teams, along with bomb-disposal squads, have secured the area, while local hospitals are treating the injured. The Jammu & Kashmir administration has sealed off the compound and launched a full-scale investigation.
The incident has raised very serious questions regarding the handling of highly volatile materials and the protocols followed in examining surrendered or seized explosives.