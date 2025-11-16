Nowgam Blast was "Accidental", Caused by Unstable Nature of Chemicals: Says J&K DGP

Jammu: Investigations into the Nowgam blast in Srinagar have revealed that the explosion was 'accidental' and was caused by the unstable and sensitive nature of the chemicals. This was revealed by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (NGP) Nalin Prabhat during a press conference.

Investigators have stated that a large quantity of the explosive material, reportedly around 360 kg, including ammonium nitrate, had been brought from the rented residence of Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the arrested suspects in the Faridabad terror case.