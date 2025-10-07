NRI Rupkamal Kalita Appears Before CID in Zubeen Garg Case, First Singapore-Based Witness Questioned

Guwahati: Rupkamal Kalita, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) and member of the Assam Association Singapore, appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday after being summoned in connection with the mysterious death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg.

Kalita was present at the yacht party in Singapore on September 19, where Garg tragically passed away. He is the first NRI to appear before the CID in the ongoing investigation and is among eight other Singapore-based individuals summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Authorities expect Kalita’s day-long statement to provide key details regarding the events on the yacht, potentially shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Garg’s untimely demise. The SIT continues to meticulously question witnesses as the probe unfolds.