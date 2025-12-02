NSE Collaborates with Jammu & Kashmir Government to Boost MSME Fundraising via IPOs

Jammu & Kashmir: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the MSME ecosystem in the Union Territory. The agreement aims to raise awareness among local MSMEs about utilising the NSE Emerge platform, the SME-focused arm of NSE, for capital raising through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

The MoU was exchanged in Jammu by Shri Arun Manhas, Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Shri Khalid Majeed, Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, and Shri Krishnan Iyer, Senior Vice President, NSE, in the presence of J&K Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah. Under this collaboration, NSE and the J&K government will conduct workshops, seminars, MSME camps, roadshows, and knowledge sessions to guide businesses through the IPO process and help them list on the exchange.