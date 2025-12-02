NSE Collaborates with Jammu & Kashmir Government to Boost MSME Fundraising via IPOs

Jammu & Kashmir: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the MSME ecosystem in the Union Territory. The agreement aims to raise awareness among local MSMEs about utilising the NSE Emerge platform, the SME-focused arm of NSE, for capital raising through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).
The MoU was exchanged in Jammu by Shri Arun Manhas, Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Shri Khalid Majeed, Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, and Shri Krishnan Iyer, Senior Vice President, NSE, in the presence of J&K Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah. Under this collaboration, NSE and the J&K government will conduct workshops, seminars, MSME camps, roadshows, and knowledge sessions to guide businesses through the IPO process and help them list on the exchange.
Shri Vikramjit Singh, Secretary of Industries and Commerce, said the initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to provide a conducive environment for MSMEs to scale their operations, attract global investment, and create innovative business models. He states that NSE Emerge provides an alternate financing opportunity by enhancing visibility and credibility for growing SMEs.
Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE, said the platform enables SMEs to raise capital efficiently and expand market reach. Awareness campaigns under the MoU will walk MSMEs through listing procedures and the benefits of public funding.
Currently, 690 companies from various sectors are listed on NSE Emerge, which are collectively raising over Rs 20,759 crore, with a total market capitalisation of around Rs 2,00,000 crore. This collaboration is expected to empower J&K MSMEs with greater access to finance, encouraging growth and entrepreneurship across the Union Territory.