PM Modi's Heartfelt Message for Khaleda Zia Earns Gratitude from BNP

Delhi: Bangladesh's opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), on Tuesday expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he shared a message wishing BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, a speedy recovery.
PM Modi’s post is relevant since Zia’s political foe and former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has been given asylum in India. Hasina faces death sentence.
In a post on 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh's public life for many years. Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support in whatever way we can."
Zia, was the first woman to serve as Bangladesh's prime minister. She was admitted with a lung infection that later worsened, “forcing doctors to transfer her to the hospital's Coronary Care Unit.”
As per BNP officials, she is on ventilation and remains under the supervision of a medical team that includes specialists from abroad. Zia has been fighting many chronic health problems for years, including liver and kidney issues, diabetes, arthritis and eye-related complications.She was admitted on November 23 after complications affecting her heart and lungs worsened sharply. As per reports, Khaleda Zia's condition has not improved.
Reacting to Modi’s post, BNP wrote, "BNP deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support."
BNP Vice-Chairman Ahmed Aazam Khan said, “She is in a very critical condition. There is nothing more to do except seek prayers from the whole nation."
Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "She is seriously ill. They are trying their best," he said. Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi added that her condition remained unchanged as of Sunday.”
She returned to Dhaka on May 6 after spending four months in London for advanced treatment.