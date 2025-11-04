Number of polling stations likely to go up in Assam Assembly Election, 2026

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a directive which says that a maximum of 1,200 voters can be enrolled at one polling station. This new guideline is likely to necessitate an increase in the number of polling stations in the next Assam Assembly Election, 2026.

According to sources at the Election Department, Assam, there are currently 29,656 polling stations in the state. Due to the limitation imposed on the maximum number of voters per polling station, the department anticipates that the number of polling stations is likely to be increased to around 30,000.

The summary revision of electoral rolls is also slated to start shortly after the ECI announces the schedule for such revision, the department source stated. At the time of summary revision of electoral rolls, the process to rationalize the polling stations will be started. Currently, the total number of electors in the state stands at 2.51 crore.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg’s death probe: Judicial commission starts hearing process