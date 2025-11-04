Zubeen Garg’s death probe: Judicial commission starts hearing process

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The one-man judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court to investigate the circumstances surrounding beloved singer Zubeen Garg’s death, officially started on Monday the process to accept the testimonies of any individual, authority or institution connected with the incident, as mandated. However, not a single person turned up to give any sort of testimony at the office of the judicial commission set up at the Assam Khadi & Village Industries Board’s office in Chandmari.

The Assam government had established the one-man judicial commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court on October 4, 2025, to investigate the circumstances surrounding singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The commission, operating under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, will examine events before and after the death, looking for any negligence, foul play, or conspiracy. The commission is supposed to conduct its hearings until November 21, 2025, after which it will submit its report. The inquiry by the one-man judicial commission is running parallel to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, which is actively investigating the case.

The mandates of the judicial commission are (i) to enquire into the facts and circumstances leading to the demise of Zubeen Garg, (ii) to ascertain the sequences of events in the period preceding and following the incident, (iii) to examine whether there were any lapses, acts of omissions and commissions, or negligence on the part of any individual, authority or institution concerned connected with the incident, and (iv) to ascertain whether any external factors, including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy or unlawful acts, contributed to or were connected with the incident.

