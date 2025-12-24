Nutritious Food Kits Distributed to TB Patients in Lakhimpur Under Nikshay Mitra Scheme

Lakhimpur: As part of Prime Minister’s TB-Free India Campaign, efforts are being made to provide adequate care to tuberculosis patients. Under the Nikshay Mitra Scheme, the main objective is to offer all forms of assistance, including nutritional assistance, as well as ensuring effective treatment and financial support for the patients.
Through the Nikshay Mitra Scheme, individuals and organisations are able to register themselves as Nikshay Mitras, thereby helping the patients in their treatments and offering them healthy food items and assistance for the TB patients, because nutrition plays a significant role in patients recovering from tuberculosis. The role of the Nikshay Mitra Scheme is to ease both the physical and financial struggles of TB patients.
One such major step came in the Lakhimpur district of Assam on Wednesday. An organisation called Prerana handed out health food kits to 20 patients suffering from TB. This ceremony took place at the office of the Joint Director of Health Services of Lakhimpur.
The programme was overseen by health worker Pankaj Sabhapandit to ensure smooth coordination and that health guidelines were followed. There were various health officials who attended the event, including District TB Officer Dr Hridaya Nanda Barua. Also, health workers from the district TB department attended the event.
Speaking to the crowd, the health experts discussed that providing treatment for TB also involves more than just the distribution of medicines. They said that a healthy diet has a great role to play in the treatment of the disease. The health kits that are distributed as a part of the treatment of the disease, contain food as per the requirements of the people suffering from the disease.
The officials have also highlighted the significance of community participation in the process of achieving the national target of eradicating tuberculosis. The officials urged more people, voluntary organisations, as well as corporate entities, to come forward in large numbers and register as Nikshay Mitras.
The event demonstrated the collective effort shown by the health department in the fight against TB. Such efforts not only serve to positively address the affected population but also ensure that the stigma associated with TB is reduced because it is accompanied by a spirit of compassion. With the support and implementation of programs such as the Nikshay Mitra Scheme, health officials were optimistic about realising a vision to make TB-free India a reality within the coming years.