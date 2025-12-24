Nutritious Food Kits Distributed to TB Patients in Lakhimpur Under Nikshay Mitra Scheme

One such major step came in the Lakhimpur district of Assam on Wednesday. An organisation called Prerana handed out health food kits to 20 patients suffering from TB. This ceremony took place at the office of the Joint Director of Health Services of Lakhimpur.

The programme was overseen by health worker Pankaj Sabhapandit to ensure smooth coordination and that health guidelines were followed. There were various health officials who attended the event, including District TB Officer Dr Hridaya Nanda Barua. Also, health workers from the district TB department attended the event.

Speaking to the crowd, the health experts discussed that providing treatment for TB also involves more than just the distribution of medicines. They said that a healthy diet has a great role to play in the treatment of the disease. The health kits that are distributed as a part of the treatment of the disease, contain food as per the requirements of the people suffering from the disease.