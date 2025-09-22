On World Rhino Day, Assam Remembers Zubeen Garg’s Iconic Words

Guwahati: As the world marks World Rhino Day, Assam reflects on the enduring words of its beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who once famously said,
“Assam is known for three things: Tea, Rhino, and Zubeen Garg.”
These words, once spoken with humility and humour, now echo with a deeper emotional weight following the singer’s untimely demise. Today, as conservationists, wildlife lovers, and citizens honour Assam’s iconic one-horned rhinoceros, they also remember the voice that captured the spirit of the state. Zubeen Garg was not just a musician he was a symbol of Assamese identity, just like the rhino and the tea gardens he often sang about. His songs bridged generations, and his pride in his roots inspired countless young artists and activists.
On this World Rhino Day, tributes have poured in on social media, blending wildlife awareness with heartfelt remembrances of the man who proudly represented Assam at home and abroad.
His legacy, like the rhino, remains a proud emblem of the land he loved.