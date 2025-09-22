Bongaigaon pours out grief, pays glowing tribute to Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The sudden demise of legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has cast a pall of grief across Bongaigaon. From prominent institutions to local clubs, every corner of the town reverberated with heartfelt tributes to the ‘Janatar Xilpi’ (People’s Artiste).

Barowari Puja Samiti, Gandhi Field, paid their respects at the historic Rash Mandir, where members and locals gathered to remember the artiste’s unmatched contribution to music and culture. The Assam Brahman Samaj also observed a tribute at Rash Mandir, while Asom Krishti Bikash Sangha held a solemn gathering at its club premises.

Beyond these major organizations, almost every union, club, and social body in Bongaigaon organized their own homage, reflecting the deep emotional bond Zubeen shared with people from all walks of life. Streets, marketplaces, and community halls witnessed spontaneous gatherings, floral tributes, and collective mourning.

Also Read: Rally in Mahuramukh in honour of Zubeen Garg

Also Watch: