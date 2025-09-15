One Illegal Entry In Pakistan Will Create Lasting Consequences; SIT Will Disclose Additional Facts: CM Sarma

The Assam CM hinted at access to “official documents” that link the visit to Pakistan’s interior ministry and possibly the ISI, suggesting that the trip may have been for more than personal or academic reasons. He warned that even a single visit to Pakistan carries the risk of lifelong blackmail and compromise, particularly for someone holding public office.

Sarma has promised to make all documents public through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by September 10, intensifying pressure on Gogoi and the Congress leadership to respond.

The Congress MP has denied all allegations, calling them politically motivated and baseless, even as the debate escalates nationally.