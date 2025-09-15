One Illegal Entry In Pakistan Will Create Lasting Consequences; SIT Will Disclose Additional Facts: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred political waters by raising serious concerns over an alleged visit to Pakistan with Congress MP widely believed to be Gaurav Gogoi warning of potential national security implications.
Taking to his official X handle, Sarma asserted that the visit “cannot be seen as a simple one,” suggesting deeper motives and urging public scrutiny. Without naming Gogoi directly, Sarma asked if the MP had informed the Government of India about the trip, shared his full itinerary, and disclosed details such as who received him at the Attari border, the duration of his stay, and the nature of his engagements in Pakistan.
The Assam CM hinted at access to “official documents” that link the visit to Pakistan’s interior ministry and possibly the ISI, suggesting that the trip may have been for more than personal or academic reasons. He warned that even a single visit to Pakistan carries the risk of lifelong blackmail and compromise, particularly for someone holding public office.
Sarma has promised to make all documents public through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by September 10, intensifying pressure on Gogoi and the Congress leadership to respond.
The Congress MP has denied all allegations, calling them politically motivated and baseless, even as the debate escalates nationally.
