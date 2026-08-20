ONGC Commissions Khoraghat Gas Facilities, Boosts Supply to North East Gas Grid

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has commissioned gas evacuation facilities at Khoraghat GGS-1 in the Golaghat district. The facility enables surplus associated natural gas from the Upper Assam Shelf to be processed and evacuated through the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) developed by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL).

The development complements the commissioning of the Dergaon-Dimapur pipeline, which has connected Nagaland to the North East Gas Grid and the National Gas Grid. The new connectivity will facilitate the utilisation of nearly 1 lakh Standard Cubic Metres (SCM) of gas per day from ONGC's Jorhat asset.

ONGC is also developing hook-up facilities at Jantapathar and Kasomarigaon to connect additional producing fields of Jorhat Asset with the North East Gas Grid.

These projects will further augment gas availability, reduce flaring, and strengthen the gas-based economy of the region. The improved gas availability will also create opportunities for households, industry, transport and power, while supporting the economic and infrastructure development of Assam and the wider Northeast.

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