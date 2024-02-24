Online attendance mandatory for school teachers from April 1: Assam Department of School Education

Guwahati: Students, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff of schools, will now be required to record their attendance online from the next academic session, 2024–25.

According to a notification issued by the state Department of School Education, all teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools getting salaries according to the Rules of Pay were directed to compulsorily give their attendance through the Shiksha Setu Application from the next academic session, with effect from April 1, 2024.

The notification further directed all Heads of Institutions of all schools covered under PM POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman), Assam, to take the attendance of students through the Shiksha Setu app for the purposes of PM POSHAN, Assam, from April 1, 2024.

Online record of attendance was made compulsory after the launch of the Shiksha Setu app last year, but many teachers did not comply with the instruction to record their and the students’ attendance on the app, citing different excuses like poor network, non-resolution of the teachers’ demands, etc. Many even went to the extent of not registering their names on the portal.

Also, it was alleged that some schools resorted to siphoning midday meal materials under PM POSHAN by inflating the number of students, as each student was accorded a particular quantity of food, and increasing the number meant they could siphon off the excess material. So, it was made mandatory for the teachers to record the attendance of students online to prevent such pilferage of food.

In light of such irregularities, the latest notification instructed all Inspector of Schools, District Elementary Education Officers, District Mission Coordinators, Samagra Shiksha, and Assistant District Nodal Officers of PM POSHAN to issue necessary directions to all the teaching and non-teaching staff, and Head of the Institutions of all schools covered under PM POSHAN, Assam, of their respective areas of jurisdiction for compliance in respect of recording the attendance online.

Also Read: Atmanirbhar Bharat will become foundation for Viksit Bharat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Watch: