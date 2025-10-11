Only Rupkamal Kalita Complies with SIT in Zubeen Garg Investigation; Rest 9 Remains Silent

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved artist Zubeen Garg has expressed concern as only one among the nine Assamese expatriates based in Singapore, Rupkamal Kalita, has appeared before authorities despite being served notices twice.

According to sources, the SIT had earlier issued two official summons urging all nine individuals to return to Assam for questioning related to the ongoing probe. However, except for Kalita, none of the others have responded or shown willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

The individuals in question were reportedly present in Singapore during events linked to the days preceding Zubeen Garg’s death. The SIT has now taken a firm stance on their continued absence, viewing it as non-cooperation with the investigation.

Commissioner of Police Munna Prasad Gupta, have indicated that further legal steps may be considered if the remaining individuals fail to comply with the latest directives.

