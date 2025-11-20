Open Gambling Continues in Bijni’s Ballamguri; Locals Question Police Silence

Chirang: Gambling activities at a market in Ballamguri Kumarsali Batabari in Bijni has raised serious concerns among locals. In light of festivities like the Kartik Puja and other festivals, several gambling activities have been organized openly in the name of games. Villagers allege that despite the activities taking place in broad daylight, both the police and the local administration have remained silent.
According to residents, gambling stalls have been running regularly and drawing large crowds. Many fear that unchecked gambling may lead to social problems, especially financial losses among youths and daily wage earners. Complaints have reportedly been made, but villagers say no visible action has been taken so far.
Amid the situation, remarks by Shubhankar Ghosh, Secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, have sparked fresh debate. Referring to mythology, he said gambling was present even in the Mahabharata, where the pasha game was played between the Kauravas and the Pandavas, with Shakuni rolling dice made from the bones of Subala and Sudharma. He argued that gambling has long been part of Indian tradition and suggested that, if regulated, it could even create employment for young people.
His comments have drawn mixed reactions, with many saying illegal gambling cannot be justified under the cover of tradition. As the festival season continues, residents hope authorities will finally step in to control the situation.