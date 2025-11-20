Open Gambling Continues in Bijni’s Ballamguri; Locals Question Police Silence

Chirang: Gambling activities at a market in Ballamguri Kumarsali Batabari in Bijni has raised serious concerns among locals. In light of festivities like the Kartik Puja and other festivals, several gambling activities have been organized openly in the name of games. Villagers allege that despite the activities taking place in broad daylight, both the police and the local administration have remained silent.

According to residents, gambling stalls have been running regularly and drawing large crowds. Many fear that unchecked gambling may lead to social problems, especially financial losses among youths and daily wage earners. Complaints have reportedly been made, but villagers say no visible action has been taken so far.