Opposition MLA Predicts “BJP Tsunami” in Assam Assembly Elections 2026

Hailakandi: A surprising political development has stirred Assam’s pre-election atmosphere after Hailakandi MLA Jakir Hussain Laskar predicted a “BJP tsunami” in the 2026 Assembly elections. Laskar, who was elected on an AIUDF ticket, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win more than 100 seats in the upcoming polls.

Speaking at a government programme in Hailakandi on Thursday, Laskar openly praised Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his development initiatives. He stated that despite belonging to the minority community and an opposition party, he sees no reason to hide his appreciation for the government’s work.

According to him, welfare schemes under the present government have reached people of all communities without discrimination. He highlighted that in Hailakandi alone, over 32,000 women are set to receive ₹10,000 each under the Chief Minister’s Udyamita scheme. He emphasised that most beneficiaries belong to minority families, reflecting what he called “inclusive governance.”

Laskar also hinted at a political shift, declaring that he will “stand with the Chief Minister and the BJP” in the next election, a statement that has triggered strong speculation about his formal entry into the saffron party.

Political observers note that this open endorsement from an opposition minority MLA signals the growing influence of the BJP in Barak Valley and could reshape alliances ahead of 2026.