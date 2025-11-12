'Bishwas Jatra' Rally Launched to Boost Women's Safety in Assam

Guwahati: The Assam State Commission for Women launched a state-wide awareness bike rally named ‘Bishwas Jatra’ on Wednesday. The rally aims to promote women’s safety, dignity, and empowerment. The mega ride was flagged off at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati, kicking off an action-packed campaign for the protection of women's rights and welfare in all parts of the state.
The rally was graced by the presence of dignitaries and women's rights advocates. MLA and actress Angoorlata Deka, who leads the initiative, began the day by paying respects at Zubeen Kshetra. "Bless us that whatever aim we take up for this initiative, we will succeed in it. I seek support from everyone," she said before beginning the journey.
The first leg of ‘Bishwas Jatra’ is scheduled to start its journey from Zubeen Kshetra to Morigaon, spreading the message of safety and empowerment among the rural communities. The campaign will continue across many districts of Assam, using rallies, public meetings, and interactive programmes to engage citizens in discussions about gender equality and women’s welfare.
The officials said the move is meant to strengthen public awareness and encourage a sense of collective responsibility in ensuring the security and respect of women. The rally also showcases the Government's commitment to building a safer and more inclusive Assam for women