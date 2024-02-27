OPS will economically break the state: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the last day of the Budget Session of the State Assembly, a ruckus was created on the issue of whether to stick to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) or implement the new National Pension System (NPS).

Speaking on the issue, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if the state persists with the Old Pension Scheme for another five years, it will break down economically. He stated that the government is paying around Rs 1700 crore per month for pension and Rs 3000 crore for salary. He informed the House that a proposal has been sent to the central government so that state employees get an ‘assured pension.’ He also said that, at present, there are 2.58 lakh employees under the NPS and 1.75 lakh under the OPS. The central government has created the NPS, and there is no use for another system by the state government, he added.

The CM also stated that a committee has been constituted by the central government on the pension issue, and it will look into the grievances of the employees on the pension scheme, and the recommendations given by the committee will be accepted by the state government. He informed the House that the NPS will reduce the burden of pensions on the government as contributions made by employees will be invested and the interest accrued on such investments will be used to pay the pensions.

On the other hand, the opposition alleged that, under the NPS, many employees will get a minimum amount as pension, making it hard for them to sustain their families. They also pointed out that many states have reverted to the OPS and questioned why the Assam government cannot do the same. The resentment among government employees regarding the NPS should be understood by the government, they stated.

Dissatisfied with the reply provided by the government, the Congress staged a walkout from the Assembly.

