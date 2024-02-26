Assam Government Plans To Stop Teacher Recruitment In Colleges With Low Student Enrolment

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government is mulling to halt the recruitment of teachers in colleges and is considering the prospect of merging institutions or certain departments within them where there is low student enrollment.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that this move falls in line with the government's policy of amalgamating schools with low enrollment numbers.

Pegu took to 'X' to inform that the Higher Education Department convened a meeting with the principals and governing body presidents of 79 colleges with less than 500 enrollments to discuss strategies for increasing enrollment.

The Education Minister of Assam emphasized the significance of improving the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education and he assured that the state government is treating this as a top priority.