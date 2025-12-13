Over four lakh women in BTR to benefit as Orunodoi 3.0 rolls out in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Friday rolled out Orunodoi 3.0 in Dhanserighat of Udalguri district, formally extending the flagship welfare scheme to residents of the Bodo belt on Friday. With this, beneficiaries in the region will now be brought under the ambit of the State Government's flagship direct benefit transfer programme. Speaking at the launch, Hazarika said that the inclusion of BTR ensured that families in the region could now access the same development benefits enjoyed across Assam. The rollout, he noted, had been held up earlier owing to the council elections in the area. According to officials, more than four lakh women in BTR will begin receiving assistance under the scheme. The December instalment is scheduled for immediate disbursal, while enhanced benefits for all Orunodoi beneficiaries statewide will come into effect from January 1, 2026. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that over 38 lakh women across Assam currently receive monthly support of Rs 1,250 under Orunodoi, helping them manage household expenses with greater ease.

Also Read: Assam CM Launches Orunodoi 3.0, Empowering Over 4 Lakh Women in BTR