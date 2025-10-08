Orunodoi isn’t just financial support; it is a respect to our Aai Matri: Assam CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Launching Orunodoi 3.0 today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Orunodoi is a journey of inclusion and empowerment from 18 lakh to 28 lakh to 38 lakh beneficiaries and from Rs. 830 to Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,250 per month. Orunodoi is not just financial support; it is a gesture of respect, a way to uphold our Aai Matri.”

The Chief Minister said that even after adopting a liberal approach in Orunodoi 1.0 and Orunodoi 2.0, many women were left out of the scheme, which led the government to introduce Orunodoi 3.0, covering over 38 lakh beneficiaries.

Although some critics call Orunodoi a beneficiary-centric scheme, the Chief Minister said, “Orunodoi represents more than just financial aid. It stands as a symbol of respect and gratitude from the state government toward the women and mothers of Assam.” He announced that along with the instalment due in September, from November onwards, families with ration cards will receive pulses, salt, and sugar at subsidised rates.

Dr Sarma said that the success of the Orunodoi scheme has inspired other states across the country. Following Assam’s example, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have adopted the Orunodoi model. He concluded by saying that it is a matter of great pride that Assam, the land of the rising sun, is leading India’s movement toward the eradication of poverty.

