‘Oscars of Science’: Assam scientist among 376 global researchers honoured with 2026 Breakthrough Prize

Guwahati: Dr. Atanu Nath, an Assistant Professor of Physics at Tihu College in Assam's Nalbari district, has been awarded the 2026 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, widely known as the "Oscars of Science," as part of an international collaboration of 376 scientists recognized for their work on the Muon g?2 experiments conducted at CERN, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and Fermilab.

Hailing from Lalabazar in Hailakandi district, Nath is among roughly 11 Indian scientists sharing the honour for helping measure the anomalous magnetic moment of the muon, an elementary particle whose behaviour could reveal new physics beyond the Standard Model.

According to recent reports, Nath is the only awardee among the Indian recipients currently living and working in India, making his recognition particularly significant for regional academia. The achievement has been widely celebrated across Assam and the Northeast, with educational institutions, policymakers and the scientific community applauding his contribution to global physics research.

An assistant professor of Physics in Tihu College, Dr. Nath's journey from a small town in Assam to the global stage of particle physics has drawn admiration across the region.

Born in Lalabazar in Hailakandi district, he pursued his academic interests in physics before becoming part of the international Muon g?2 collaboration a decades-long scientific effort involving researchers from institutions across the world. The Breakthrough Prize recognizes the collective contributions of 376 scientists who worked together on this experiment, with Indian researchers forming a small but significant group among the awardees.

At Tihu College, faculty members and students organized a felicitation ceremony to honour Nath's achievement, marking the occasion with traditional Assamese symbols of respect such as the phulam gamosa.

Principal Dr. Suresh Bharali praised Nath's accomplishment, describing it as a matter of immense pride not only for the institution but also for Assam and the wider Northeast. Many in the academic community have highlighted that Nath's recognition demonstrates that meaningful contributions to cutting-edge global science can emerge from colleges and institutions located far beyond India's major research hubs. (Agencies)

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