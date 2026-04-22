Over ₹10,000 Crore in Northeast Development Funds Lies Unspent

GUWAHATI — More than ₹10,000 crore allocated under various Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) schemes is lying unspent with state governments and central agencies across the Northeast, raising fresh concerns over the pace of project implementation in the region.

Of that total, Assam accounts for the largest share — ₹3,069 crore — out of 260 ongoing projects with a combined approved cost of ₹6,185.50 crore. The state had spent ₹3,116.31 crore until March 31, 2026, leaving nearly half the allocated amount untouched.

The Bigger Picture: 1,036 Projects, ₹22,200 Crore Approved

Across all Northeast states, MDoNER currently has 1,036 ongoing projects with a total approved cost of ₹22,200 crore as of March 31, 2026.

The funds flow through five major schemes. The scheme-wise approved costs are as follows: ₹5,869.60 crore under PM-DevINE, ₹8,066.07 crore under NESIDS-OTRI, ₹2,978.46 crore under NESIDS-ROADS, ₹4,103.17 crore under Schemes of NEC, and ₹1,183.25 crore under Special Packages.

The unspent amounts across all NE states under each scheme tell a concerning story — ₹3,548.79 crore under PM-DevINE, ₹3,418.06 crore under NESIDS-OTRI, ₹1,700 crore under NESIDS-ROADS, ₹737.15 crore under NEC schemes, and ₹682.57 crore under Special Packages.

Also Read: Meghalaya Sets Benchmark with Near-Total MDoNER Fund Utilisation