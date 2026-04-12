Meghalaya Sets Benchmark with Near-Total MDoNER Fund Utilisation

SHILLONG: A two-day visit to Meghalaya by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), began with a high-level review meeting held at the Meghalaya Secretariat with the Chief Secretary and senior State Government officials. The meeting focused on assessing the progress of key development initiatives and strengthening Centre-State coordination to further accelerate the region's growth. During a comprehensive meeting, the Secretary reviewed a portfolio of projects sanctioned between recent fiscal years.

This robust portfolio is led by the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE), which funds several major projects. Notable among these are the construction of a new four-lane road in New Shillong Township and the development of an IT Park at Tura. Significant funding has also been directed toward the tourism sector, including a passenger ropeway at Shillong Peak and a skywalk and tourist hub at Mawkdok. The development of the Sohra Tourism Circuit stands out as a flagship initiative under PM-DevINE, involving distinct projects aimed at preserving heritage and enhancing the visitor experience. Key components include the Khasi Heritage Experiential Centre at Saitsohpen, the development of the Nohkalikai Falls precinct and the Mawsmai Eco Park. Other improvements are being carried out at Shella River Side, Nohsngithiang Falls, Mawsmai Cave, Wahkaliar Canyon, Arwah Cave and Wah Kaba Fall to ensure a world-class tourism infrastructure in the region.

Under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS)-Roads and NESIDS-OTRI (Other Than Road Infrastructure), the state is managing additional development works. The OTRI segment includes vital social infrastructure such as the Bulk Water Supply Scheme for Tura Town and the Greater Baghmara Water Supply project. Meanwhile, road infrastructure remains a priority with major projects sanctioned, including the rehabilitation of the stretch from Chokpot to Kharukol, the construction of a road from Shkentalang to Lumshyrmit including a major bridge on the Myntdu river and a major bridge over the Umngot River.

Addressing the officials, Sanjay Jaju expressed his deep appreciation for the progress made in the Northeast, describing the pace of development as heartwarming. Drawing from his experience with the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), he noted significant improvements in infrastructure, project execution and economic growth across the region. Jaju highlighted visible progress in road infrastructure, including new bypasses, as well as the construction of key public infrastructure such as Secretariat buildings, research institutions, hospitals and libraries. He emphasized that strong leadership and guidance from the State Government have played a crucial role in driving market growth and development.

He expressed confidence that the Northeast could achieve sustained growth over the next two years with continued leadership support. While acknowledging challenges like land availability for industrial projects, he emphasized that the growing logistics sector and the potential in bamboo and turmeric signify a bright economic future for Meghalaya.(PIB)

Also Read: Manipur leaders pay solemn tribute to Maharaj Narasingh on 176th death anniversary